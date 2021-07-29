E-scooter rentals launched Thursday in Vernon without any of the competition that surrounded introduction of the service in Kelowna.
Neuron Mobility has been granted a local monopoly to rent e-scooters in the North Okanagan city, and it plans to eventually deploy 250 of the devices.
Neuron says its Vernon operation will create about 25 full- and part-time jobs. To celebrate its launch, the company is offering free monthly passes to all eligible public health and emergency services workers.
"As the city looks toward recovery from the pandemic, Neuron's e-scooters present an individual transport option that can extend the public transit system," company CEO Zachary Wang said in a release.
In Kelowna, the city offered e-scooter permits to several companies, and hundreds of the devices were introduced to the community. There were many complaints about e-scooter riders improperly using sidewalks instead of city streets, riders without helmets, conflicts between riders and pedestrians, and injuries to riders.
In response, Kelowna has scaled back the program and banned e-scooters from the popular downtown waterfront and the pedestrianized sections of Bernard Avenue.
"To help us gather valuable data in a more controlled environment, Vernon chose to have a single e-scooter program operator, and sought a company with a safety-first approach," Vernon acting mayor Akbal Mund said.
Neuron says its e-scooter are bigger, more stable, and more visible than similar devices rented by other companies. All of Neuron's scooters come with helmets.
The e-scooters also have a 911 button if a rider is injured and needs to call for help.
It costs $1.15 to unlock a Neuron scooter plus a travel charge of 35 cents per minute.