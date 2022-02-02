Dan Albas had Erin O’Toole’s back. But it wasn’t enough.
Albas, the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola voted Wednesday to support O’Toole remaining on as party leader.
So did 44 other Conservative parliamentarians. But 73 voted to oust O’Toole and launch a leadership race.
“Today was a tough day,” Albas said in an interview. “It’s always sad to see these things happen, but this is politics at its highest level.”
Albas had served as the Opposition critic for Environment and Climate Change under O’Toole’s leadership. “I voted for the leader to remain on out of the principle of cabinet solidarity,” Albas said.
But the vote to oust O’Toole was a “fair process”, Albas said. He noted the Conservatives are the only party to have accepted the provisions of a parliamentary act that lets caucus members, rather than only a party’s wider general membership, dislodge a leader.
Albas said he hoped a leadership campaign would get underway as soon as possible and that the Conservatives would unite around whoever emerges victorious.
“It’s been very, very tough to stay focused this last while,” Albas said, of the internal divisions that led to O’Toole’s ouster. “We need to get back to doing the things the people have elected us to do, which is holding the Liberals and Prime Minister Trudeau account.”
Tracy Gray, the Conservative MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, was “not available for an interview”, her executive assistant, Brian Thilagarajah wrote in an email.
“The Conservative party of Canada caucus has chosen to move forward with a new leader to unify and build our party as we represent Canadians and prepare for the next election,” Gray said in a statement distributed by her office. “As this is an internal party matter, I will not be commenting further.”
Mel Arnold, the Conservative MP for North Okanagan-Shuswap, did not respond directly when asked whether he had voted for or against O’Toole remaining on as leader.
“Discussions and critiques of our party’s leadership have recently become very public, causing distraction from the important work my Conservative colleagues and I must be focused on,” Arnold said in a statement released by his office.
“I believe a timely leadership race is now necessary for grassroots members to select a new leader and allow the Conservative party to rebuild unity and restore focus on the issues facing Canadians, such as mounting inflation, housing and healthcare shortages, and national security," he said.