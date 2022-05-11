No grapes will be harmed during construction of a unique section of West Kelowna’s ‘Wine Trail’ that abuts two vineyards.
The three-metre-wide multi-use pathway will be constructed this year on the east side of Boucherie Road between Ogden Road and Green Bay Road. It will run alongside vineyards owned by Quail’s Gate Winery and The Hatch Winery.
“We think this will be a special experience that many other multi-use pathways don’t have,” Stacey Harding, the city’s parks manager, told city councillors on Tuesday.
The three-kilometre path will also be much safer for cyclists and pedestrians than traversing the narrow shoulders of Boucherie Road, which Harding said could be ‘very, very dangerous”.
Being located between the edge of the vineyards and Boucherie Road, the path won’t replace any productive agricultural land, Coun. Jason Friesen said, adding the design was “very cool”.
“Great work on this. I like the fact that you’re working with the wineries,” Friesen said.
Along with pedestrians and cyclists, the odd farm tractor might trundle along the new path, council heard.
When other sections of the Wine Trail were built, there was some disgruntlement that existing power poles were not relocated or moved underground. That’s largely the case with the new section as well, though two of the poles will have to be moved, Harding said.
Next year, another section of the multi-use path will be built between Ogden Road and Gregory Road.