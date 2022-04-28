Hiawatha

Revised plans for an 1,100 home development on the former site of the Hiawatha RV Park on Lakeshore Road show towers of 17 storeys instead of 11. City council will consider the matter on Monday.

The tallest buildings in a major new development on Lakeshore Road could rise to 17 storeys instead of 11 storeys, Kelowna city councillors will hear Monday.

Westcorp wants to change some of the previously-agreed terms to a project on the site of old Hiawatha RV park, in the 3700 block of Lakeshore Rd.

“The most impactful change is a proposed increase in maximum building height from 11 storeys to 17 storeys,” reads part of a planning department report to councillors.

But the overall number of homes, in the high-rise and other buildings, would stay at the previously-agreed limit of approximately 1,100 units, city staff say.

Westcorp bought the site, which was a seniors’ oriented community with 94 mobile homes, in 2007, and a master development plan was subsequently created.

In 2020, the city approved the first phase of construction, consisting of 200 three-storey townhomes, which are now being built on the east side of the property.

In total, 16 buildings are planned for the site, including two 17-storey towers, one 14-storey tower, and two 10-storey towers.

The taller buildings would improve site layout and provide more open space on the ground, Westcorp says.