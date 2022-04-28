The tallest buildings in a major new development on Lakeshore Road could rise to 17 storeys instead of 11 storeys, Kelowna city councillors will hear Monday.
Westcorp wants to change some of the previously-agreed terms to a project on the site of old Hiawatha RV park, in the 3700 block of Lakeshore Rd.
“The most impactful change is a proposed increase in maximum building height from 11 storeys to 17 storeys,” reads part of a planning department report to councillors.
But the overall number of homes, in the high-rise and other buildings, would stay at the previously-agreed limit of approximately 1,100 units, city staff say.
Westcorp bought the site, which was a seniors’ oriented community with 94 mobile homes, in 2007, and a master development plan was subsequently created.
In 2020, the city approved the first phase of construction, consisting of 200 three-storey townhomes, which are now being built on the east side of the property.
In total, 16 buildings are planned for the site, including two 17-storey towers, one 14-storey tower, and two 10-storey towers.
The taller buildings would improve site layout and provide more open space on the ground, Westcorp says.