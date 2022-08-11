Another new mid-rise building is proposed for the evolving Capri-Landmark neighbourhood.
A six-storey building with 90 suites is planned for the corner of Chandler Street and Belaire Avenue, immediately east of the Capri mall.
Two homes that had been located on the properties have already been demolished. City council is expected to grant a development permit and a development variance permit for the project at a meeting on Aug. 23.
City planners say the proposal fits in with the intended future land uses of the Capri-Landmark district, which envision more multi-family projects.
But because a building variance is being sought by the developer, for thing such as maximum site coverage and setbacks from property lines, interested members of the public can address council on the matter.
The anticipated start time for the item on the Aug. 23 agenda is 6 p.m.
By 2040, the city expects 12,000 people will live in the Capri-Landmark area, quadruple the number of residents who lived in the area in 2018. Almost $100 million of civic investments in the area, consisting of such things as new parks, roads, sidewalks, and a public plaza are planned by the city.