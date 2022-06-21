An Okanagan College student has won a national competition.
Owen Davis, a student in OC’s aircraft maintenance technician program, won gold at the Skills Canada National Competition in Vancouver in the aerospace technology competition.
OC students also earned silver and bronze medals. Skills Canada features more than 300 competitors from all regions of the country competing in more than 35 skills trade and technology categories.
Davis, a Vernon resident, eventually wants to work on helicopters, and thinks winning gold at both provincial and national competitions will help realize this dream.
“I think 100 per cent it is going to help me land the job I want,” he said.
Joey Bruno, a third-year apprentice in the Auto Body and Collision Technician program, won silver in automotive collision repair.
Bruno is already working at a collision repair shop in Abbotsford. He credits OC for helping develop his skills and work ethic.
Davis and Bruno both captured gold in the provincial Skills Canada competition.
“It is no small feat to perform this technical work to their utmost skill and ability under the watchful eyes of expert judges and within a time limit. Both Owen and Joey performed admirably,” said Stephen Speers, Dean of OC Trades and Apprenticeship. “Okanagan College is proud of their achievements and know more success awaits them in future.”
Another medal was taken home by Wade Arbo, winning bronze in the IT – Network Systems Administration section. Arbo graduated with an Infrastructure and Computing Technology Diploma earlier this June.