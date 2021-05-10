The fire threat has now been reduced on three-quarters of high-risk publicly-owned land in West Kelowna.
Tree-thinning and other fuel reduction efforts are complete on 48 of 61 municipal properties and Crown lands, totalling almost 200 ha., that were identified as particularly high-risk areas three years ago.
"We've moved quite quickly through our list of priorities thanks to funding from the provincial government," West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund said Monday in an interview.
"Definitely, I think the city is safer than when we started doing this work," he said. "But there's a lot of forest out there around West Kelowna, so the overall risk is still quite high."
Seven fire-threatened areas, totalling about 25 ha. will be teated this year. The largest, at 8.5 ha., is a steep south-facing slope along Davidson Creek off Shannon Hill Place.
This year, the city received $133,000 from the province for fire-mitigation efforts. In addition to tree thinning and underbrush clearing, the program provides a total of $50,000, on a $500 per-property maximum, for homeowners to reduce the fire risk on their own land.
Qualifying projects include replacing cedar hedges with vegetation that's more resistant to fire, replacing a cedar shake roof, and taking down trees that are close to the house. Even hiring someone to clean out clogged gutters can earn a homeowner a grant.
"Clogged gutters can be like a wick that draws embers from a forest fire right into a house," Brolund said.
The $50,0000 that's available in total for fire reduction work on private properties is up substantially from the $20,000 in the program last year.
Applying for and receiving a grant is a straightforward process, Brolund said, with some paperwork to fill out and photographs to prove the work was done as described.
For information on how to apply for a grant, call West Kelowna Fire Rescue at 778.797.3200.