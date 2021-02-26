UBC Okanagan is teaming up with a Spanish institution to host an online conference about the global future.
The event on March 4 will feature speakers from North America, Europe and South America, including Westbank First Nation Coun. Jordan Coble.
“As we tackle some of the greatest challenges of our time — from the climate change crisis, to the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying health and economic insecurities, to issues of equity, diversity and inclusion across many forums — we also have a unique opportunity to join together with partners from around the world and deepen our understanding and exploration of these challenges and their global impact,” said Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice-president academic at UBC Okanagan, in a news release.
The event, which starts at 8:30 a.m. is being co-hosted by the Orkestra – Basque Institute of Competitiveness.
It’s free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at: ubc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FqzmB5nJS4eEcfTAYB1aag