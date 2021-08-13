Crews fighting the White Rock Lake wildfire were bracing for increased fire activity on its southeast flank near the north end of Okanagan Lake Friday and expecting that to run into the weekend as the weather continues to be hot, dry and, at times, windy.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Vernon area, saying a ridge of high pressure will result in rising temperatures near or above 35 C, and overnight the temperature is expected to be near or above 18 C. On Sunday, the ridge is expected to break down, with strong gusting winds from the southeast expected.
That’s not good news for firefighters who will see significant fire activity this weekend if the winds pick up.
The 58,000-hectare, out-of-control wildfire, which stretches from Kamloops to Vernon, has prompted evacuations in several regional districts, municipalities and small communities, as well as evacuation alerts.
Currently, 1,900 properties are evacuated at the north end of the Regional District of Central Okanagan, on the west side of Okanagan Lake. Earlier this week an evacuation order was reissued for the La Casa, Fintry and Shalal Road areas. Valley of the Sun, Killiney Beach, Ewings Lands and the Bouleau Lake Road area are also evacuated.
The huge wildfire, one of the largest of the 262 currently burning in B.C., is being fought by 195 wildland and 139 structure firefighters, 15 helicopters, 15 danger-tree fallers. A total of 73 pieces of heavy equipment are also being used.
On Friday, Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside Fire chief, said firefighters working with other agencies continued to work, patrolling for hotspots and combustibles to mitigate fire growth potential. He said there were no confirmed reports of structural damage in the area overnight. But structure firefighters continue to work along Westside road in a bid to protect property.
“On the east flank, crews and structure protection personnel are working in the Westside Road area where the fire is close to properties,” said the B.C. Wildfire Service in an update Friday. “Where conditions are suitable, crews are continuing along the fire perimeter and direct attacking using water and hand ignitions to tie in lines and secure the perimeter.
“Line locators are working on a secondary control line from Salmon River Forest Service Road to Okanagan Lake.
“Heavy equipment will continue to construct a bulldozer line from Birch Creek to Naswhito Creek and use aircraft to cool the fire above the guard construction. Bucket ships and firefighters were working in the area to create control lines where safe to do so.”
Meanwhile, Interior Health has evacuated a North Okanagan seniors facility as a precaution in light of the White Rock Lake wildfire.
Residents at the Pleasant Valley long-term care facility in Armstrong were moved to care homes in the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority and Providence Health.
Four residents at the Pioneer Square assisted living facility in Armstrong were moved to Blue Heron Villa in Lake Country. The four are described as having more challenging care needs than the other 11 residents at Pioneer Square. They remain at the facility and IH says they can be easily moved in required.
IH says anyone needing to confirm the location of a loved one can call 1-877-442-200.
The health authority says it is monitoring the wildfire situation and its wildfire planning includes supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19.
IH says it will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with is confirmed, or suspected, of having COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.