A dozen red dresses displayed around Mount Boucherie Secondary School for close to three weeks after spring break helped Indigenous Leadership students raise awareness about the more than 1,200 documented missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada.
The project was inspired by artist Jaime Black’s original installation art project of red dresses displayed in public spaces throughout Canada and the United States to draw attention to violent crimes against Aboriginal women.
“She would put them all over buildings, museums and parks, and they’re really striking when you first see them,” said Mary Redfearn of the Indigenous Education department at Mount Boucherie Secondary.
“I personally think it’s really the best to have them in nature and then you can see them flowing
and the wind takes control of
the dresses.”
After seeing photos of a REDress Project installation in Ontario, five students in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women cultural committee decided to set up a display on the Boucherie campus.
Earlier in the year, the students had engaged in the Moose Hide Campaign, a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys standing up against violence towards women and children.
As part of the REDress Project, students received one donated red dress and sourced the other 11 at thrift stores, making sure all body types were represented to show the diversity of the women taken.
They also created missing persons posters bearing a silhouette of a woman’s face as well as infographics.
Although it was five students who did all the planning and detailing, the entire leadership class helped set up the display of the
12 empty dresses, missing persons posters and infographics around the school.
The response was immediate.
“We could hear people talking about it in the hallways and kind of being confused,” said Redfearn. “But as they began to read more of the missing posters, then they started to understand it more.”
Students asked Redfearn to send out information to their teachers so they could have conversations together. The installation also inspired other departments to start art or social studies projects around it.
“It was kind of a whole school initiative by the end of it,” said Redfearn.
While the installation has been taken down, Redfearn said there are already plans for a REDress Project for next year.
“As we continue to do this display and engage with similar organizations like the Moose Hide campaign, we'll continue this discourse across the school and begin to understand the truth of what's happened in Canada in order to get to reconciliation,” said Redfearn.