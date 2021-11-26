A forecast sky river should be mostly drained of its moisture by the time it slogs its way up and over the Cascade Mountains this weekend.
Environment Canada is warning of extreme rainfall in the Lower Mainland, with precipitation of up to 100 mm Saturday night in the eastern Fraser Valley.
Rain could be even more intense than the Nov. 13 storm that flooded and closed several B.C. highways
“We still have dangerous weather ahead,” meteorologist Armel Castellan said during a Friday press conference.
The freezing level will rise well above the mountaintops, raising additional concerns about snowmelt, said Dave Campbell of the B.C. River Forecasting Centre. “We can see snowmelt during the next series of storms,” he said.
Further out, another system coming together now in the Philippines could arrive on the West Coast by Tuesday or Wednesday, he said.
“It’s been trading a lot of heat and moisture from the far side of the Pacific Ocean and is looking to have a fair bit of potential in terms of severity of rainfall amounts,” Campbell said. “We could see additional risks next week associated with that storm.”
However, the Okanagan forecast for Saturday and Sunday calls for only a 30-60% chance of showers with highs around 9 C. Much of the Southern Interior is within the rain shadow effect created by both the Cascades and the Coast Mountains.