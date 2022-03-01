British Columbia will move to relax some COVID-19 public health orders in the near future, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
Other provinces have dropped most such orders and discontinued use of vaccine passports, but B.C. is still taking a more cautious approach, Henry said Wednesday.
“We are optimistic we are moving to a better place rapidly,” Henry said, referring to falling numbers of both new cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19. “And we’ll have more to say about that very soon.”
“We are in a transition period but we will take it slowly and sustainably as we move into the next little part,” Henry said.
Also Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said last week 13,631 health care workers called in sick, well down from a level of more than 17,000 experienced at the end of January and in early February.
“Each week the number is lower although it’s still above what we would normally expect, this time of year,” Dix said.
“But it shows the same thing as other indicators that Dr. Henry has referred to, the fact that hospitalizations are less than half of what they were at the peak of the Omicron variant of concern wave,” Dix said.
But Dix also said B.C. was not in “a race” against other provinces to drop public health orders relating to the pandemic.
Both Dix and Henry again urged the approximately eight per cent of British Columbians who have not received even one COVID-19 vaccine shot to get a jab.
Currently, 47% of people with COVID-19 in hospitals who are being treated in intensive care have not been vaccinated.
“You are much, much more likely to get severe illness if you don’t have the protection, if you don’t have your immune system stimulated by vaccination to recognize this virus when you are exposed to it,” Henry said.