Conservatives put forward an opposition motion Tuesday to pause the GST on fuel and provide immediate relief at the pumps.
Conservative MP Dan Albas, who represents the riding of Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola, spoke at a joint news conference in Ottawa Tuesday with interim party leader Candice Bergen.
“Inflation is causing real damage to the finances of Canadians. Wages aren’t keeping up,” said Albas, who is also associate shadow minister for finance and housing inflation.
“Temporarily removing the GST from fuel is a simple, common-sense solution that can make a real difference, and leave money where it belongs — in the pockets of hard-working Canadians.”
The average gas price across Canada was $1.70 per litre last week, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). That’s up 38 per cent from a year ago.
Gas prices have jumped as high as $2 a litre in some B.C. communities, spiking largely due to the conflict in Ukraine.
Kelowna prices ranged from $1.81 to $1.88 on Tuesday, according to gasbuddy.com.
“Millions of Canadians have no choice but to use their cars to drive to work, pick up groceries, or get their kids to sports and other activities. It’s families and small businesses who are hurting the most,” said Albas.
In an interview after the news conference, Albas said he feels strongly about gas prices. He added he was disappointed the Conservative motion to pause the GST on gas was overshadowed by news of a deal made by the Liberals and NDP.
“I’m worried that high gas prices are going to hurt Canadians in their pocketbook, but also in the economy. People
are suffering from 30-year highs in inflation,” he said. “Conservatives are talking about how to make life easier for Canadians.”