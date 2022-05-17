The City of Kelowna has spent $2.95 million to buy a downtown property of less than two-tenths of an acre in size.
The purchase price is nearly triple the assessed value of $1.1 million for the property, at 265 Leon Ave, but it was equal to the asking price.
“This is a strategic land acquisition with no plans for the property at this time,” city spokesman Tom Wilson said Wednesday in an email.
“One example of a ‘strategic land holding’ is the site of the Innovation Centre (on Doyle Avenue), which was a vacant property until the right opportunity came along,” Wilson said.
Currently, the city has no other properties in the 200-500 block of Leon Avenue, he added.
In 2019, the Leon-facing wall of the courtyard was painted with a mural that references Kelowna’s Chinatown, where an estimated 15% of the town’s population lived in the early 1900s.
At the time, the area was filled with businesses such as the Jung Hung Shoe Repair, Wung Kim Laundry, the Wong Bat Store, and the Kuomintang Club House. The area was populated mainly by single men who did not receive a return ticket to China as promised after helping build Canadian railways.
A major new residential and commercial development is being constructed along other sections of Leon Avenue and Lawrence Avenue. Three highrises are planned, one of which will be 42 storeys.