The new Costco store in Kelowna is to include a 24-pump gas station.
The gas bar will be covered, shielding motorists who are fueling-up from the elements and also obscuring the view of the operation from nearby highrises.
City council is expected Monday to issue a form and character permit for the new store, to be built between Springfield, Leckie and Baron roads, and the gas bar.
Plans show the warehouse covering 167,000 square feet. The gas bar will cover 9,000 square feet.
There’s enough space at the gas bar for four vehicles to line up at each pump without backing onto streets, city planners say.
Costco’s gas stations typically sell fuel for less than other retailers. For example, Costco in Kamloops was charging $1.34 per litre for regular gas. Other Kamloops gas prices were about a nickel more.
In Kelowna, gas was selling for roughly $1.40 per litre on Friday.