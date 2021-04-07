The feasibility and costs of a curbside organics collection program throughout the Central Okanagan should be considered in greater detail, regional politicians will hear Thursday.
Preliminary estimates are such a program, which would see kitchen scraps hauled away in a fourth roadside cart for composting, would cost the average homeowner about $67 a year.
This cost would be equivalent to "about three cents a meal", according to a report from regional district staff to be presented at a regional district board meeting.
But there would also be one-time start-up costs of anywhere between $31 and $178 per homeowner for an organics collection program.
Estimates are that an organics collection and composting program in the Central Okanagan would prevent about 10,000 cubic metres of waste from being tossed into the Glenmore dump each year.
Communities such as Victoria, Chilliwack, Salmon Arm, Grand Forks, Abbotsford, and Coquitlam already have organics collection programs, regional district staff say.
"Nearly all communities that offer curbside kitchen and food scrap collection have reduced garbage pick-up to bi-weekly, and provide organics pick-up weekly," the report states.