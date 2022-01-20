Kelowna-area school trustees are hearing again from a group claiming to represent teachers and other district employees opposed to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
A second letter, similar to one received by board in late November, was sent this week to all seven trustees who are poised to debate a vaccine mandate at a meeting Jan. 26.
“It says we’ll be criminally liable if we vote for a vaccine mandate, and all this other crazy stuff,” board chair Moyra Baxter said Thursday.
The letter repeats many of the falsehoods contained in the first petition sent to trustees, saying vaccines are dangerous and cause more harm than good, and it says “Omicron is like the common cold”.
That first petition included the names of more than 120 district employees, including 31 teachers. The new one, received by trustees at 10:28 p.m. on Tuesday, is said to be signed by many more people.
“We have collected over 2,000 names of people that support our position against mandatory vaccinations. We will forward you a copy of that petition in the next day or two,” states the letter, which is signed, 'SD#23 Employees Supporting Freedom of Choice.’
Interior Health has ordered all 4,000 employees of Central Okanagan Public Schools to provide information on their COVID-19 vaccination status to the board by Jan. 28.
But the school board has set a deadline of Jan. 25, extended from Jan. 15, for employees to provide that information. It’s understood more than one-quarter of the employees have not yet done so.
“If we don’t hear from those who haven’t responded, we’ve said we’ll just consider them to be unvaccinated,” Baxter said.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry this week allowed medical health officers around B.C. to compel school board employees to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status. The move was necessary, Henry said, because of heightened public safety concerns with the surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant.
“The rapid rise in infection rates in British Columbia and the experience in other places have led me to conclude that additional measures are necessary in order to permit the school and public health systems to plan for and respond to clusters and outbreaks of Omicron in schools,” Henry wrote in the health order compelling school district employees to provide information on their COVID-19 vaccination status.
Like the first letter said to be from school district employees against a vaccine mandate, the one received by trustees and other officials this week does not identify a principal author.
“We don’t know who the actual sender of the letter is because they don’t include their name,” Baxter said.
Regarding the people whose names were attached to the first 31-page letter, Baxter says she has “no doubt” many of them are local school district employees who read over the petition and signed it because they agree with all of its contents.
Baxter has said she finds it embarrassing that “educated people” who work for the school district would put their name to a letter that says, among other things, that “vaccines are killing more people than they are helping” and warns trustees they could be jailed if they vote for a vaccine mandate.
Others whose names appear as signatories to the letter might only have agreed with some of its contents, Baxter said, and simply wanted to register their opposition to a vaccine mandate.