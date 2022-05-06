A new pedestrian bridge over Harvey Avenue in downtown Kelowna has been delayed due to tenders coming in twice as high as expected.
The City of Kelowna had estimated the work, to connect the Central Green housing project with Bertram Street on the north side of Harvey, would cost $5.5 million. But the lowest bid was twice that, city infrastructure director Mac Logan said Friday in an email.
Provincial officials required the overpass be built as a condition of allowing hundreds of new homes to be built at Central Green, right alongside Harvey (Highway 97).
The project will be put to tender again in the fall, Logan said, with the hope that current high prices and volatility of materials cost in the construction industry will have subsided somewhat by then.
As part of the project, utility work on Bertram Street began in February and will be completed. “This work was required to upgrade aging infrastructure regardless of the overpass construction,” Logan said.