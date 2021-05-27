A controversial plan to build a new West Kelowna high school where an elementary school exists has been approved by trustees.
Unanimously but with some reluctance, trustees on Wednesday backed the idea of demolishing George Pringle elementary in downtown Westbank and using the 10-acre site for a new high school that could accommodate 1,100 students.
"We will repurpose the site subject to funding approval from the Ministry of Education," board chair Moyra Baxter said Thursday in an interview.
The ministry signalled its intention to provide such funding two years ago but trustees have not submitted a grant application because a building site had not been settled-upon, until now.
"We've got to get on with this," Baxter said. "If we don't move forward now with this project, we could lose that ministry approval-in-principle and it could set us back 10 years."
About 20 members of the public weighed in virtually on the discussion during the Tuesday night board meeting. Almost all were against the idea of demolishing George Pringle elementary and sending its students to other schools to free up the site for a new high school.
But their appeals did not sway trustees and no more public consultation will take place on the matter.
"The decision is made," Baxter said. "That's why trustees are elected, to make difficult decisions. We've exhausted the search for any other viable building site for a new high school."
George Pringle elementary, which dates back to the late 1940s, was a high school for most of its existence until 2003.
Baxter, a trustee at the time, was among a minority of board members opposed to the conversion to an elementary school as short-sighted.
At Wednesday's meeting, she and other trustees said the decision to convert George Pringle to an elementary school has proven to be unwise.
But there was no appetite among trustees to continue the search for a new location, or to engage the public in further consultation on whether to build a new high school at the Westbank site.
If the ministry provides the expected financial approval, plans are to have the new high school open in September 2025.