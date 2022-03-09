Kelowna-area teachers are 99.1% in favour of keeping spring break at two weeks.
They are also 93% in favour of having professional development days held on the Friday before a long weekend.
As part of efforts to set the school calendar for the next two years, officials with Central Okanagan Public Schools canvassed parents, teachers, support staff, and administrators for their views on what changes, if any, should be made to the current calendar.
Almost one-third of parents said they favoured a return to a one-week spring break. And 20% of district employees represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, working as educational assistants, janitors, bus drivers, and clerical staff, also want a return to a one-week spring break.
Unlike the teachers, CUPE employees are not paid for the second week of spring break.
“(Our) position remains that losing pay for the extra week of spring break is a serious hardship for our 10-month employees. Thus, we cannot support the extra week for spring break unless School District 23 is willing to support adding extra minutes per working day to 10 month employees,” local union president David Tether writes in a letter to trustees.
The 2022/23 school calendar, which trustees are expected to adopt at a meeting Wednesday evening, calls for 182 days of instruction. Schools will open on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
There will be no school on the Fridays before the Thanksgiving Day long weekend in October or the Friday before the Family Day long weekend in February.
Two statutory holidays - National Day of Truth and Reconciliation (Sept. 30) and Remembrance Day (Nov. 11) - also happen to fall on a Friday this year.
Schools will also be closed Friday Oct. 21 for a teacher professional development day.
Christmas break will be from Dec. 19 through Jan. 2, and spring break is set to remain at two weeks, from March 20 through March 31.
For a professional development day, teachers have the option of a “self-directed” plan that recognizes “teachers can use their time wisely to meet their own needs”, the Central Okanagan Teachers Association website states.
“(It) can consist of a variety of activities which may include studying professional literature or materials, taking courses, participating in research, engaging in collegial group activities and attending conferences. Professional Development is not marking, classroom set-up, lesson planning, or participating in personal endeavours,” the website states.