The sole provider of e-scooter rentals in Vernon will launch a three-day campaign showing people how to safely ride the devices.
Representatives of Neuron Mobility will be at the Polson Artisan Night Market on Friday from 4-8 p.m., on hand at Plaza Day in downtown Vernon from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and at the Vernon Recreation Centre from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
"The people of Vernon have really embraced e-scooters and the feedback has been extremely positive," Neuron's regional manager Ankush Karwal said in a release.
"Our safety ambassadors will be on hand to reinforce the rules and our safety guidelines. Neuron's e-scooters are as safe as they have ever been, however, like all forms of mobility, complacency and not following the rules could lead to incidents that are otherwise avoidable."
Kelowna has allowed a variety of e-scooter rental firms to operate in the city and the process led to complaints about poor rider behaviour, injuries, conflicts between riders and pedestrians. Areas where e-scooters can operate have been scaled back.
Vernon granted a monopoly to Neuron, with officials saying that would help them better oversee delivery of the service.
One significant difference is that In Vernon, unlike Kelowna, helmets are given to everyone who rents an e-scooter. Neuron also says its e-scooters are bigger and more stable than other company's devices.