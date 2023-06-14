Pet food banks are now a permanent fixture

Thousands of people in Canada rely on food banks for human, but sadly now pets need food banks, too.
Feeding dogs, cats and other family pets is becoming difficult or impossible for many people around the province, including Kelowna, which has forced some people to give up their animals.
Three years ago the B.C. SPCA set up food banks at locations around the province in response to the problem. The pet food banks work just like food banks for people: those who can’t afford to feed their pooches or kitties can get pet food at the SPCA.
Gaeleine Askeland is the senior manager at the Kelowna SPCA.
She says the food bank program is open to all who need it, and there should be no shame for anyone who is struggling to afford pet food and needs help.
“We offer pet food to anybody who wants to come in and get it, with no questions asked,” she said. “We don’t always have some of the specialty foods that animals need, but if we do have it and that’s what you need, we’ll give you as much as we can.”
Askeland said the Kelowna community is generous and the pet food bank is well supported by people who care about the welfare of animals.
“We are very fortunate here that we get a lot of people dropping food off to us. Sometimes it’s food that their pet has refused to eat. Retailers and wholesalers drop food to us,” she said.
Homes Alive Pets is one of the retailers that supports the pet food bank, she added.
Lack of money to buy pet food in some households isn’t obvious to most people in the city, said Askeland.
“People don’t think of this problem at all. Kelowna is one of those places where we have a lot of really well-to-do people who are doing just fine, but there are lots of people also just on the margin,” she said.
“With the cost of rent and the cost of regular food, we have more and more people calling to request food for their pet. We want to keep pets with their humans, so if this helps people keep pets, then we want to achieve that goal.”
The B.C. SPCA set up its first pet food bank in 2000, and the province-wide pet food program was set up in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The amount of food it distributes and number of animals it supports has gone up every year since.
In 2022, the B.C. SPCA provided 532,000 meals through pet food banks, says Diane Waters, the B.C. SPCA’s outreach specialist.
“Ten to 20 per cent of people struggle to access pet food, especially people on fixed incomes. The Kelowna location is one of the SPCA‘s busiest with a huge transient population and one of our province’s most vulnerable populations, with many people struggling to find pet-friendly housing,” added Waters.
Much of the problem is rooted in the cost of living, including housing, said Waters.
“Many people don’t have stable housing the way they used to, and those are the people who are asking for help,” she said. “People are accessing people food banks, but instead of using that food to help nourish themselves and their families, they’re splitting that food with their animals.”
Askeland agreed that rising housing costs in Kelowna are forcing people to give up their pets, or share what food they have with them.
“People are calling us to say that they are moving out of their homes and are having to give up their animals. We get calls like that regularly and we have a wait list of people that need to surrender their animals. We don’t have enough affordable rental spaces that will take animals,” she said.
“My experience is that people will often feed their animals before they feed themselves but in a country like ours, we shouldn’t have either of those things happening.”
An increase in demand and an early start to B.C.’s wildfire season hasn’t helped the provincial pet food bank program, Waters added.
Now the B.C. SPCA is struggling to keep the banks stocked because of the number of people forced to flee wildfires.
“When guardians and their pets are evacuated due to a natural disaster like wildfires or floods, they can be away from their homes for weeks at a time,” she said. “If people are leaving fast, they don’t have time to take everything with them. They arrive somewhere new and they don’t know where to go, so we are able to help in these emergency situations. They often rely on the B.C. SPCA’s pet food banks for food and supplies until they are allowed to return.”
Waters said they welcome donations of unopened pet food for the Kelowna pet food bank. To donate to the B.C. SPCA, go to spca.bc.ca/donate.