This year’s instalment of Kelowna’s Civic Awards should draw a big crowd but it will be by invitation only.
Finalists for this year’s awards, to be held April 28 at the Laurel packinghouse, will be announced at Monday’s council meeting.
It will be the first in-person awards ceremony since 2019, owing to the pandemic.
“Due to the inability to hold an in-person gala over the past two years, award recipients from 2019 and 2020 will also be invited to this year’s event for a special presentation,” states a report to council.
Because of that, however, and because the Laurel is a much smaller than the Kelowna Community Theatre which has been used for the event in the past, only those who are invited will be able to attend the gala.
“All award nominees will receive tickets directly to allow for family and friends to attend,” the report states.