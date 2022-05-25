The culinary arts program at Okanagan College will be tweaked so students spend more time in the kitchen.
That will give them more time to hone their “fundamental skills” that some restaurant owners said were lacking in new-hires, college governors heard Tuesday.
As well, more focus will be given to helping aspiring chefs understand how menu items can change throughout the seasons in the Okanagan.
The changes reflect suggestions “from varying stakeholders including industry partners, the program advisory committee, and past students”, a report to governors states.
The culinary arts lab kitchen portion of the program will be lengthened from six to 15 weeks. “This will allow a more realistic timeframe for the students to absorb and practice the crucial fundamental skills that industry has cited as lacking in graduating students,” the report says.
Another change is requiring prospective students to obtain a valid Foodsafe certificate before enrolling, as is already done at other post-secondary institutions.
In related course changes, students will no longer be required to demonstrate skills in keyboarding, word processing, and computer essential for a medical administrative assistant program and a legal administrative assistant program.
Instead, those skills will be offered by the college to students in those programs.