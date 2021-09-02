The newest school in the Central Okanagan has been built to embrace its idyllic natural setting, educators say.
HS Grenda Middle School in Lake Country, which cost more than $40 million, opens to Grade 6 and 7 students on Tuesday, with Grade 8 classes to come next year.
"Nestled among orchards, parks, and lakes, the school has been built to embrace the natural beauty that surrounds it with its large windows and wide open spaces," Central Okanagan Public Schools says on its website.
It's a dual-track English and French Immersion school with capacity for 600 students.
Design features include a geo-exchange heat recovery system to reduce heating and cooling costs and a neighbourhood learning centre the school district is developing in a partnership with B.C. Science World.
"By investing in schools like this, we are helping future generations of British Columbians learn, grow, and thrive in their communities," Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said in a government release.
The school is named for Hank Grenda, a popular Lake Country teacher who died of a heart attack in 2006. "I don't think you could find a better example of somebody who was so revered by his students," board chairman Moyra Baxter said in December 2018 when the name for the school was chosen.
"So many people spoke of the difference he made in their lives, and how he was always there when anyone needed support or encouragement," Baxter said.
Grenda played quarterback for the Washington State Cougars university team and had a stint with the BC Lions before starting his teaching career in the Central Okanagan in the late 1970s.