Kelowna RCMP have arrested two men for selling drugs to teens.
Over the past year, RCMP said they had received numerous complaints about a male suspect selling psilocybin (magic mushrooms), LSD and cannabis to teens in Kelowna.
The RCMP’s Drugs and Organized Crime Section identified two male suspects. The teens would contact the suspects through text message and receive a menu for the illegal substances. They would then arrange to meet with the suspects at various locations.
On Dec. 9, police executed a search warrant at a condo in the 1700 block of Richter Street. Approximately four pounds of psilocybin, 40 pounds of cannabis, 1,300 tabs of LSD, as well as $10,000.00 in cash and a 2017 Jaguar SUV were seized.
The two male suspects ages 37 and 50, were arrested and will be charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis.
“Parents are reminded to monitor who their children are in contact with as the suspects in this investigation were not overly sophisticated,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch of the RCMP. “Monitoring the communication of youth in similar situations could prevent them from consuming harmful substances.”