Almost 28,500 different birds belonging to 104 different species were spotted in Kelowna by local participants in this year’s annual Christmas Bird Count.
The tradition started more than a century ago as a Christmas Bird Hunt. Now, rather than shooting birds with guns, enthusiasts shoot them with cameras. Each year, people fan out across 24-kilometre-diameter areas all over North America to count birds and species of birds.
Chris Charlesworth is the Kelowna Christmas Bird Count organizer. He’s been participating in the count for 35 years.
“I got into because I grew up next to a bird sanctuary in Kelowna,” he said. “It’s like a treasure hunt.”
Along with the 15 different teams covering the Kelowna area, local residents were also asked on Dec. 18 to phone or email their own backyard tally.
Overall, numbers are up slightly this year. However, numbers can be affected by factors such as how many people are participating in the counts – and birding has been getting more popular, said Charlesworth.
“Birds that thrive in the city are doing well, things like geese, waterfowl that people feed, like mallards, gulls, things like ravens and crows,” Charlesworth said.
“The birds that are in marshes and wetlands have lost a lot of that habitat over the years. Some of the forest birds, we’ve lost some of the habitat for things like woodpeckers and Pacific wrens.”
Some rare species of birds were spotted this year, including an Eared Grebe downtown at the Kelowna Yacht Club, six different Anna’s Hummingbirds, and hermit thrush. They also 86 western bluebirds, the highest number they’ve seen of the species.