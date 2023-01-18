Road safety improvements in Kelowna last year just produced $486,600 in funding from ICBC.
City councillors were overjoyed at Monday’s meeting to learn that the city has received more money than ever due to projects from bike lanes and sidewalks to crosswalk flashers and active transportation corridors.
The two biggest grants were for the multi-use pathway from the Okanagan Rail Trail to Rutland: $83,700 for the section on Enterprise Way to Highway 97 and $93,300 for Lester Road and Leathead Road over to Houghton Road. Another $154,700 was used to build dual left-turn lanes southbound at Highway 97 and Leckie Road.
Those were not the total cost; the city used its own funding to leverage the ICBC grants from its road improvement program, explained Chad Williams, the city’s senior transportation planning engineer.
“ICBC follows a technical process where they look at collision data. They are doing a cost-benefit evaluation. We generally make our own estimate but we don’t confirm that until partway through the year when we have project designs completed and we have a commitment from the delivery group that the project will be completed that year. At that point, we then have contracts signed with ICBC,” he explained. All of these projects are funded by the city prior to going to ICBC so the grants will go into the 2023 budget.
“We actually received quite a bit more funding this year than we have in the past due to the nature of the projects,” said Williams.
“Hats off to staff,” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove. “I’m really excited to see this. When you think about safety, it’s actually health. We need to improve the health of our community. If we can save lives, we’re doing that in terms of our youth, our vulnerable and productivity at the end of the day. I always say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Investing almost a half-million dollars in safety in Kelowna is “amazing,” he said. “Knowing a little about the program, the payback is less than two years in terms of increased safety and decreased collisions.”
Separated bike paths encourage more timid cyclists and safe routes to schools save children’s lives, he added.
Each year, the city invests in transportation capital projects to maintain and improve the city’s road network,” said Williams.
“Projects that have the potential to improve road safety and reduce collisions are identified by staff and submitted to ICBC for consideration under ICBC’s Road Safety Improvement Program (which) contributes funds to road projects, completed by municipalities, that are projected by ICBC to result in reducing future collisions. The city has been a partner in the ICBC Road Improvement Program for over 20 years.”