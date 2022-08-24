Data seized and copied from three laptops after last summer’s deadly crane collapse in Kelowna can remain in police custody for another year, a judge has ruled.
An application by the company that operated the crane to have the data returned to them was rejected by B.C. Supreme Court Judge Briana Hardwick.
She said the investigation into the crane collapse, which killed five men, is ongoing and its course may be affected by the data taken from the laptops. Courts are not in the business of “second-guessing” the way in which ongoing investigations are being conducted, Hardwick said.
“I find that I do not have the jurisdiction to deal with the data copied from the three laptops,” Hardwick wrote in the decision.
She ruled police can keep the laptop data until July 12, 2023, which would be exactly two years after the crane collapse. The crane, operated by Stemmer Construction Ltd., fell apart while it was being dismantled from a high-rise construction site.
Four construction workers, Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Cailen Vilness and Jared Zook were killed. Another man, Brad Zawislak, died while working in a nearby office building after it was struck by part of the crane.
Police investigating the tragedy used a search warrant to obtain, among many other items, the laptops from the construction company. Canadian law allows such items to be kept by police for up to a year, after which time an extension request must be filed by the Crown.
Crown lawyers filed such a request, but it was opposed by lawyers for the construction company. They argued the laptop data was being kept improperly by the police since investigating officers had not made specific reference to the data in their filings with the court.
But the judge rejected the argument.
“In reaching this conclusion, I have also considered, but ultimately rejected, the argument that the investigators here have been ‘negligent or dilatory’ by breaching their reporting obligations,” Hardwick wrote in her decision.
Hardwick said although the “actual issue in dispute” between the Crown and lawyers for Stemmer Construction Ltd. was “narrow”, she decided to give written reasons for her decision allowing police to retain the laptop data “given the significance of this matter to the local community”.