As part of The Daily Courier's continuing municipal election coverage, we distributed this questionnaire to all candidates for Kelowna city council. We asked them to keep their responses to a maximum of 60 words.
In your view, what’s the best decision and the worst decision made during the past four years by this council?
James Kay: Council’s review and endorsement of our Official Community Plan is the best decision. It is our overarching guiding document: incorporates public vision, goals, hopes and objectives; combines staff expertise and best practices; it sets our path forward. Worst decisions are every time the OCP is amended without extreme need. We should update the plan to be optimal, then follow the plan.
For those not on council: Which members of the current city council do you admire, and why?
Kay: I have utmost admiration for the Councillors that put their heart and skill into leading our great City. Coming prepared, researching the issue, bringing ideas and tough questions, seeking to understand then set policy. I admire Councillors that stay true to their strategic plan, setting a fair, predictable, and efficient framework while keeping taxes efficient and accountable.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
Kay: I vote for parties that: prioritize letting individuals live their lives with minimal unnecessary intervention, regulation or oversight; provide essential services, support equity and accessibility, and respect all individuals; make efficient processes, invest money in the key areas that benefit their constituents, while being frugal and considerate that any funds required from taxpayers must provide benefit to the taxpayers.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services.
Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
Kay: I would encourage the Province to consider the optimal governance of our Region. However, these communities have been consulted in recent years and the residents selected the current structure, so it should be respected. The combined lobbying of the higher levels of government for financial support to fund key improvements for all is crucial.
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Kay: We need to continue working closely with the RCMP to ensure we are supporting their efforts; utilizing Bylaws Officers and providing the mandate to enforce, supporting/coordinating volunteer groups such as Downtown on Call, and Neighbourhood Watch; lobbying the Province to reduce ‘catch-and-release’ and address prolific offenders.
To newcomers: Would you advocate for a referendum to be held next year on the city’s proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson Rec Centre, at $166 million the costliest project ever planned by the city? Or would you be okay with the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically go ahead unless 10,000 voters signed a petition against it in a one-month period?
Kay: Absolutely, yes, Council should take this proposed project to the residents. I prefer a referendum; however also support an AAP as an acceptable alternative. We all want great amenities and facilities, and we have a growing City, so investment in this area, and particularly in replacing the existing facility is crucial. The public deserves a direct say on this matter.
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
Kay: No, I believe these providers/purveyors are serving their customers well, and I do not believe the last takeover was successful. However, I believe we need to be working together to support them, and facilitate the best quality, integrated, and reliable water system for all residents, and this means getting back to the table and collaborating on items of mutual benefit.
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
Kay: Kelowna was very fortunate that many residents remained employed, with good social connections, with access to world-class health care. The greatest impact was it revolutionized how we relate, educate, interact and work. Independent/from home changed our world. But we have persevered.
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
Kay: Yes, the City needs to adapt its policies to balance the needs of all, then it needs to enforce them aggressively to protect the public. Personally, I support restricting short-term rentals to specific zones/projects, and working to protect basements and carriage homes for long-term rentals. We must have this housing stock or we will lose key components of our population.
What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
Kay: I love this city. I want to make it better. I bring the experience as an engineer and previous employee of the City to get things done. I bring the passion, as a Rotarian and philanthropist, to make improvements. I bring the critical thinking to make the tough choices to ensure we’re balancing what’s needed vs. what we can afford.
Ever seen a ghost?
No, but I am hoping voters join me in putting the best candidates forward on October 15th or else we’ll be haunted by the fact we had a voice and a choice and a chance to make Kelowna the best it can be for all!