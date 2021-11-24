Traffic should begin moving again Thursday on Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.
Critical, temporary road repairs have been completed and floodwaters have been receding, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Wednesday.
“We’re looking to have this road open at some point (Thursday),” he said during a government press conference. “We know that people in this region need to travel around and this will provide significant relief.”
Crews have been clearing debris and ensuring the road is open to all traffic, Fleming said.
He added that “in the coming days” the government would provide more information on what work needs to be done, and over what time frame, to allow for the re-opening of the more heavily damaged Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope.
Highway 3 (the Hope-Princeton) remains open for essential travel only, as does Highway 7 in the eastern Fraser Valley.
The restrictions for essential travel only will remain for now on Highway 7, Fleming said. The restriction is necessary, he said, because the road was “hopelessly blocked” to commercial traffic trying to move between the Lower Mainland and the Interior the past few days.
Rail traffic on the CP mainline re-started Tuesday night and the CN line is expected to become operational on Thursday, Fleming said.
“That’s more positive news for our supply chain,” he said. “This is going to be a huge help for British Columbians and all Canadians.”
The U.S. government has also made it easier for commercial truckers who do not normally travel through Washington State to travel through additional ports-of-entry to maintain supply links between B.C. and other Canadian provinces, Fleming said.