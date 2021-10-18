A woman was arrested early Monday after a man's body was found in a Kelowna home.
Police were called to a residence in the 600 block of Bechard Road, in the Lower Mission off Lakeshore Road, about 7 a.m.
The man's death is suspicious, Kelowna RCMP Const. Solana Pare said in a release.
A woman was arrested at the scene and the area has been cordoned off to allow investigators to work and speak with witnesses. No charges have yet been laid.
"At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased," Pare said. "While the investigation is in its early stages, we believe that this incident is isolated in nature and the victim and the suspect were known to one another."
Police urge anyone with information to contact them immediately at 250.762.3300.