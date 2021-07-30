A driver and passenger were arrested moments after a pickup owner noticed his truck being stolen.
The owner was in his Hollywood Road South home when he heard his vehicle being started. He went outside just as the truck was being driven away and called RCMP.
Within minutes, officers located the vehicle and followed it to a gas station on Springfield Road where they arrested the driver and passenger without incident.
Both Kelowna men were held and brought into BC Provincial Court.
The alleged driver, 40-year-old Daniel Anderson, is now facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of break-in instrument, and two breaches of court orders.
The alleged passenger, 34-year-old Adam Isaac, is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of break-in instrument, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of a court order, police said in a news release.
They have both been remanded in custody for future court dates.