David Eby may have a 100-day plan but the next day that really matters is when British Columbians get to vote in a provincial election, Kelowna-area Liberal MLAs say.
Eby is set to become premier without obtaining a direct mandate from voters, Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield says.
She also says Eby’s plan for the first 100 days as premier, unveiled last Friday when he officially became the NDP leader, lacks detail.
“Mr. Eby may have been appointed leader of his party and by default he will be premier, but he didn’t win a mandate with British Columbians,” Merrifield said. “And his 100-day plan isn’t a plan because it lacks details. That’s like telling people you’re preparing an elaborate dinner, and not having a list when you go to the market.”
Norm Letnick, Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, says Eby’s plan simply mentions areas he intends to work on as premier.
“With two years left in their mandate, I hope the NDP can better address the crisis in our health care sector, safety on our streets and homes, and the high cost of living especially with housing and other key areas. But unfortunately, I’m not optimistic,” Letnick said.
When Eby became leader of the NDP, he said he was “setting down a maker today on these priorities for our government: housing, health care, the environment, and public safety”.
Eby promised a raft of new announcements and legislations within 100 days of being sworn in as premier, the date for which has not yet been set.