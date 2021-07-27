It doesn't take much organizing to hold a meeting of the Kelowna branch of the Korean War Veterans Association.
"I'm the only one left," George Barr, 96, said Tuesday. "Time wore out all the other fellows."
The local group once had 62 members, who were among the 26,000 Canadians who fought in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953.
Tuesday was Korean War Veterans Day, marking the end of the conflict with the signing of an armistice on July 27, 1953.
"On this solemn day, we remember the 516 Canadians who lost their lives in defending peace and security for Korean civilians. We also reflect on those who returned home with battle scars, both visible and invisible," Premier John Horgan said in a release.
"Each year, the roll call of surviving veterans gets shorter," Horgan said. "A conflict once regarded as 'the forgotten war' is an important part of Canada's military history."
Three men from Kelowna died in the Korean War. Barr, who also served in the Second World War, was commander of a tank group during the Korean War.
"It was a pretty ugly one," Barr said of the conflict, which pitted the U.S. and Western-backed South Korea against the Chinese-supported North Korea.
"I was lucky enough not to get too banged up but I saw a lot of other men around me get killed," Barr said.
The conflict ended with the Korean peninsula divided at the 38th parallel, the way it had been before the war and the way it remains today. But South Korea is a modern, technologically-advanced democracy while North Korea is a Communist dictatorship and one of the most insular societies on earth.
"South Korea has made a lot of progress since the war," said Barr, who returned to the country in 2013 with a group of veterans on a trip paid for by the South Korean government.
"Maybe we had something to do with that, maybe we didn't, I can't tell you for sure," Barr said of the country's
remarkable progress since the end of the war. "But the South Koreans are wonderful people."
Twice a year, Barr gets a letter from the South Korean embassy in Ottawa. "The letters basically say, 'Thank you for your service'," Barr said. "It's nice that, after all this time, they still remember us."