A former chief of the Westbank First Nation thinks Canada Day celebrations should be cancelled, calling it an insult to the relatives of Indigenous murder victims.
Grand Chief Ron Derrickson will be spending July 1 with his daughter, Kelly, honouring the victims of residential schools and their families.
“What have we got to celebrate?” he added.
“Do we celebrate the hundreds and hundreds of murdered Indian women who’ve disappeared and the RCMP have never solved it? Why is it hundreds and hundreds of one race can be murdered and nobody solved the crime?”
Derrickson and his daughter are writing a song about residential school victims called Poor Little Souls.
The song starts with little children running away from the school through the forest and the dogs chasing after them.
Derrickson is offering a proposal to move ahead.
“All the residential schools, the property and assets should be seized by the government and turned over to all the people who suffered,” he said.
Records should also be seized and given to the Indigenous people, so they know what happened.
“In our culture. your soul can’t rest until everything’s discovered,” he said. “What we need to do is identify all those people and let their souls be released.”
Derrickson also wants apologies from the churches and the names of everybody who worked in the residential schools.
“You couldn’t work or be in that school and not know what was going on,” he said.
Otherwise, Derrickson said Indigenous people should sue the Catholic Church for $200 billion.
“I think they should sue them for assets they’ve got in Canada,” he said. “And I’m willing to finance and support that.”
Derrickson added there can be no reconciliation without justice.
“There’s never been justice for what’s happened to the murdered children,” he said.
In the spirit of reconciliation, Derrickson has sent a copy of The Reconciliation Manifesto: Recovering the Land, Rebuilding the Economy, which he wrote with Arthur Manual, to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
He has had no response.
Derrickson said he never really expected one.
Derrickson and his late brother Noll Derriksan attended St. Mary’s Mission residential school in Omak, Wash. “My father went to Kamloops and he was afraid,” he said. “He thought Omak was better.” The only reason they weren’t abused there was because their aunt worked as a cook.
Derrickson remembers always being hungry at St. Mary’s, he said because the children were fed a starch diet.
After two years, the brothers went to public school in Westbank. Derrickson said he didn’t know if it was any better. They were the first Indigenous people to attend school in Westbank. It was a one room building with no desks for the Indigenous, so they had to stand up.
“It was a tough year,” he said. “Stand up and then out at lunch and recess and get beat up.”
He said in Grade 2, things changed under a young teacher named Miss Dobbin, who wasn’t going to put up with any of the prejudice. “She was good to us,” he said.