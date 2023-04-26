Community service non-profit groups in Peachland are working together to build a space for the community to gather, collaborate and celebrate.
The Peachland Hub Society was created because the Peachland Wellness Centre, the Peachland Lions, the Peachland Food Bank and the Peachland Community Policing buildings will be demolished to make way for a second seniors’ residence.
Those groups got together with other non-profit groups and decided to build a new location for them to share.
The Peachland Community Hub will be built on the site of the current 50 Plus Activity Centre and will extend back towards Highway 97. The Hub will be made up of two buildings – the main building and the smaller annex building closer to the highway that will be the new home for the food bank.
“We agreed that the best place to do that was the existing 50 Plus, which was the only community group that still had a location,” said Kym Martin, vice chair for the Peachland Hub Society.
The Hub will include a gymnasium for exercise classes, bingo and all the other activities that used to happen all over town that will now be in one community building.
“The Hub is important because I think one of the things that we learned through COVID is that social isolation is huge and has such a negative impact on a community when we are separated from our loved ones,” said Martin. “We have a lot of single seniors here. What this does is it generates a community safe space where everybody gathers. There’s always something happening, it’s lively, it’s intergenerational. It’s the one place in the community we all come out of our homes and mix and mingle for the good of the community.”
The current estimate for the Hub project is $15.25 million – $14.53 million for the main Hub building and $725,000 for the food bank. The society’s fundraising plan is for $10.8 million of the money to come from grants, $3.56 million from donations and $900,000 from raffles and other events.
The land will be leased long term from the municipality for $1 a year.
The Hub Society has set an ambitious timeline to have everything done by 2026, and aims for ground-breaking next summer for the smaller steel structure building that will house the food bank.
The Hub Society has a number of fundraisers coming up, including a 50/50 draw, which could pay up to $100,000 to the winner if all the tickets sell. Tickets cost $10 each, three for $25 or 15 for $100. The draw takes place July 18. Tickets are available at the Peachland Wellness Centre or by calling Shelley at 250-212-2025.
On May 7, the Peachland Hub holds an indoor market in the 50 Plus Centre and is planning a parking lot sale at the IGA May 13.
Society volunteers are also putting together a murder mystery with a pickleball theme on June 2 and 3 at the 50 Plus Centre.
The Hub Society is hoping that not only Peachlanders but also friends of Peachland will support the project by buying a 50/50 ticket or making a donation.
For more information, go online to peachlandhub.ca.
Peachland Coun. Randey Brophy has proposed a motion for the May 9 meeting that the municipality contribute $750,000 to the project from a $2.7 million B.C. Growing Communities fund grant it recently received. Peachland is banking the provincial grant until more details about how it’s supposed to be used are received.