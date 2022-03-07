Democracy needs defending in Ukraine “one bullet at a time”, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick said Sunday at a Kelowna rally.
Letnick delivered an impassioned speech in support of Ukraine’s efforts to fend off the Russian invasion during a speech he gave to about 300 people gathered at the Harvey Avenue pedestrian overpass.
His remarks and those of other speakers were at times drowned out by the near-constant blare of car horns sounded by motorists passing the large crowd that gathered on the sidewalk and the overpass.
“We are praying for Ukraine to withstand this invasion so they can be totally free once more,” Peter Bihun, president of the Dolyna (Valley) Ukrainian Culture Society, told the crowd.
The society is preparing to help some Ukrainian refugees expected to eventually arrive in Kelowna, which has a Ukrainian-Canadian community numbering more than 14,000, Bihun said.
Father Pavlov Myts of the Dormition of Mother of God, a Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kelowna, offered a prayer asking for the Russians to turn away from the “evil” that he said animated their invasion of Ukraine.
Assistance of a more financial form was sought by Dennis Storozhuk, a 50-year-old Kelowna resident who is collecting money to buy body armour, helmets and medical supplies for use by Ukrainian civilians trying to defend their country.
He told the crowd more than $60,000 has been raised from Kelowna-area residents, double the amount of just a few days earlier.