Plans now under review by city staff show the four-storey buildings between the corner and adjacent agricultural properties. The project, on 1.5 acres of land, is called ‘The Niche’.
Given its location, sweeping views of Okanagan Lake, and a zoning that supports low density housing, a number of other development proposals have been advanced in the past for the vacant site, the address of which is 4760 Lakeshore Rd.
A 26-unit condo was proposed in 2006 and a 42-unit project was brought forward in 2017, but neither advanced to construction.
The current matter at hand for the city to consider is a form and character permit for the 16 townhomes.