Any zombies who didn’t die during the pandemic are invited to come to downtown Kelowna this Saturday.
“Put on your best Zombie, register at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, and we dance at exactly 3 p.m. to match others around the world all dancing together,” says Mike Guzzi of Studio 9.
The school has hosted ‘Thrill the World’ dances for the past seven years though recent affairs have been scaled-down, little publicized, and held quietly in the shadow of pandemic-related health orders governing things such as social distancing and mask-wearing.
“This is our first fully-open event in a few years without pandemic restrictions,” Guzzi said. “We can invite everyone to come and dance.”
Aside from just for-fun-event, participants are asked to bring an item for the food bank, or make a donation to the food bank at the registration table.
Thrilltheworld.com says it is a “global community project that inspires others to break down barriers by connecting people of all religions, races, political persuasions, and economic backgrounds”.
Similar events are being held at the same time in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Mexico, and at least 16 U.S. states.