All three major Okanagan centres have hard fought mayoral races.
In what’s expected to be a close race in Kelowna, incumbent Mayor Colin Baran is being challenged by main rival Tom Dyas. Crime has been a key issue in the campaign.
Meanwhile in Vernon, incumbent mayor Victor Cumming has been facing off against Scott Anderson, an often outspoken councillor who doesn’t mince words.
And in Penticton, among those opposing incumbent Mayor John Vassilaki is Julius Bloomfield, a sitting councillor who came up just 146 votes short in the 2011 mayoral campaign (won by Dan Ashton).
In Kelowna, crime is No. 1 issue
Basran, who is vying for his third term as mayor, has been facing criticisms over public safety and Kelowna council’s record of approving height variances and other departures from the city’s plan.
Some of Dyas’s harshest comments have been aimed at crime.
“Statistics Canada, an independent third party, released a report stating Kelowna has Canada’s highest crime rate,” said Dyas in response to a question from The Daily Courier. “While Colin Basran refuses to admit there’s a problem, residents and Statistics Canada disagree.”
He said communication between Basran and the city has “broken down.”
Basran has responded that the Statistics Canada figures don’t take into account crime happening outside of Kelowna in other Central Okanagan communities.
War of words in Vernon
In the North Okanagan, Anderson has told media in a statement that he feels “embarrassed” for Cumming, whom he says has sought pay for committee work while other politicians haven’t.
Cumming has shot back at Anderson, accusing him of grandstanding.
“This election will be close,” said Anderson. “Please, if you're interested in stepping up Vernon's game, making ourselves heard at the provincial level, and having more transparency, vote in this crucial election.”
Advance voting turnout high in Penticton
Interest is already high in Penticton’s election.
Advance voting turnout is up by 25%. Through the first two days of advance voting – Oct. 5 and 8 – a total of 2,273 people cast ballots; that compares to 1,826 ballots cast during the first two days of advance voting in the 2018 race.
Crime is also a major issue in the South Okanagan city.