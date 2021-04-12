A search that took several hours to find man who got lost in in the trails above West Kelowna required three more to get him out.
The man and his friend were riding their utility terrain vehicles in the trails above Bartley Road when they got separated. The friend search for several hours before calling RCMP and getting Central Okanagan Search and Rescue involved.
Sixteen COSAR members and the riding partner spent several hours searching in the dark, until the missing male was located around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
"Due to his location and the deep snow still in the area, it took another 3 hours to get the man out," said search manager Duane Tresnich.