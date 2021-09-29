Vaccination rates ticked upward this week in all but one of the seven Kelowna districts monitored by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control as part of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.
The number of people who've had at least one of the two necessary doses increased one point in both Glenmore and Okanagan Mission, to 88%, compared to last week.
One point increases were also noted in downtown Kelowna (to 87%), West Kelowna (to 84%), Lake Country (to 84%) and the surrounding rural area including Peachland (to 79%).
Only Rutland saw no increase in its vaccination level, remaining constant at 80%.
Across B.C., the one-shot vaccination rate reached 87.9% on Wednesday, up one-tenth of one percent from Tuesday, the government reported in its daily pandemic update.
But 813 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, including 208 in the Interior Health region. The Fraser Health region reported the highest number of new cases, at 303.
There are now 6,185 active cases of COVID-19 in the province with 340 people in hospital, 146 of whom are being treated in intensive care.
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Village at Mill Creek care facility was declared over on Wednesday. Two deaths were connected to the outbreak.
A COVID-19 outbreak continues at Cottonwoods, with six deaths connected to the outbreak. A total of 35 Cottonwoods' residents and 11 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.