Abandonment of plans for a new parkade at Kelowna General Hospital could pose a risk to surrounding neighbourhoods, a city councillor says.
Luke Stack says he is dismayed to hear Interior Health has scrapped a third parkade in favour of creating more surface lots around the hospital.
"I'm hoping we're not going to see a sea of asphalt with parking as you mow down houses in the neighbourhood," Stack told IH representatives at a meeting last week.
The health authority's most recent long-range campus plan, endorsed by council, showed a new parkade being constructed at the hospital, Stack reminded the IH officials.
"There was no reference in that plan for the expansion of surface parking," Stack said. "When I hear now that you're looking at picking up property nearby for parking lots, that raises a red flag for me because it has a big impact on very sensitive neighbourhoods."
In response, the IH representatives said they had no information to present on where the new surface parking lots might be created.
But they said the new parkade — originally proposed for a site between two existing parkades south of the hospital — would likely have cost far more than the $20 million that had been budgeted.
That's because they said the proposed parkade site contains large oxygen, plumbing, and electrical infrastructure that would have been costly to relocate.
"That would be quite a major thing to do," Dan Goughnour, IH's corporate director of business operations told Stack and other members of the Central Okanagan Regional District board at a meeting last Thursday.
The new surface lots, whenever and wherever they might be constructed, would have the same number of stalls as the ill-fated parkade, Goughnour said. He suggested the sites for the lots would be selected with regard for their impact on the neighbourhood.
Given the significant change in parking plans at KGH, Stack said he hoped IH officials would provide more detailed information on the subject directly to Kelowna City Hall "sooner rather than later."
But Coun. Gail Given said that, while more surface parking lots are "not ideal," she supported their creation as an acceptable medium-term solution to dealing with parking challenges at KGH.