A large-scale sports festival that hasn’t taken place in Kelowna for five years will resume this weekend at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl.
About 5,000 people from across B.C. and Alberta are expected to attend the Kelowna Sports Tournament, hosted by the Okanagan Sikh Temple.
“We stopped hosting it first because of the forest fires in the summer, and then of course because of Covid. But we’re excited to bring it back now and we want to grow it into something even bigger in the future,” organizer Paramjit Patara said Friday in an interview.
Soccer, track-and-field, and a sport called kabaddi are the featured sports at the tournament. Kabaddi is a contact team sport popular in countries of the Indian subcontinent. Players, some of whom are professional athletes, will be competing for the Kelowna Kabaddi Cup.
The festival, to be held both Saturday and Sunday, is open to everyone and is free to attend.