In the year before he ran for re-election, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran collected $31,200 in campaign contributions.
Just over $20,000 came from corporations, $7,000 came from individuals, and $4,000 came from unincorporated businesses or commercial organizations.
The single largest donation to Basran's re-election campaign was a $4,000 contribution from McKinley Hillside Limited Partnership, a Kelowna development firm whose sole director is Grant Gaucher.
The next largest donation was $3,000, an amount provided to Basran's campaign by both Kelowna Motors Ltd., and Bellamy Homes Inc.
Basran also collected a $1,000 donation from an insurance and financial services company controlled by Tom Dyas, who ended up running against him in the October 2018 civic election.
Basran told The Daily Courier in mid May that he did not realize he had to file with Elections B.C. documents showing how much money he raised in 2016 and 2017 for his ultimately successful bid to be re-elected in October 2018.
"It turns out that, yes, I do need to do that, and we're prepared to do that. It was an oversight on our part," Basran said in an interview on May 11.
"I'm not trying to hide anything," he said. "We thought we didn't need to make that declaration, but we do. So we're going to be doing that ASAP."
Having at that point been made aware of the need to submit information about his 2016 and 2017 fundraising activities to Elections B.C., he had 30 days to do so, or he could conceivably have been fined or prevented from running for office again.
Basran has now made the supplementary declaration and the information has been released by Elections B.C.
In 2016 and 2017, campaign financing rules allowed unlimited contributions from both companies and individuals to those seeking municipal office in B.C.
Basran's supplementary declaration to Elections B.C. shows he accepted a total of 19 separate donations in those two years. Four donations were from individuals, the other 15 were from businesses or commercial organizations.
All the money raised in 2016 and 2017 was spent before the so-called election period that began on Jan. 1, 2018, Basran has said. It went mainly for social media messaging, he said.
In 2018, the fundraising rules were changed. Individuals could donate a maximum of $1,200 annually to the campaign of a person seeking municipal office, and union and corporate donations were prohibited entirely.
In his original campaign financing report to Elections B.C., Basran indicated he raised and spent $76,584 on his re-election campaign in 2018. That was just $200 below the maximum allowable under a provincially-set, population-based limit for anyone running that year to be elected mayor of Kelowna.
Questions to Basran about his fundraising activities in 2016 and 2017 were sparked by concerns expressed publicly by Les Bellamy, owner of Bellamy Homes. He wondered why the $3,000 cheque he gave Basran's campaign at a fundraising event in October 2017 did not appear in Basran's original filings with Elections B.C.
"It seemed strange to me that my donation, and many others that I know were made by people who were at that gathering, didn't show up in Colin's list of contributors," Bellamy, a Basran supporter-turned-critic, told The Daily Courier.
The fact that Basran did not realize he should have disclosed the 2016 and 2017 political contributions shows he's not up to the task of being mayor, Bellamy says.
"He's in charge of a city budget that collects $142 million in taxes, and he doesn't realize he has to declare all the campaign contributions that he receives? That's worrisome," Bellamy said.