Kelowna-area students are under-performing on a number of standardized literacy and math tests, a new report shows.
Student performance has been “trending down” on Grade 4 math exams, Grade 7 math exams, and Grade 7 literacy exams for the past three years, school trustees will hear Wednesday from superintendent Kevin Kaardal.
Local student performance has also been “trending down” on Grade 10 math tests, with only one-quarter deemed to be proficient or excelling in the subject, eight percent below the provincial average.
At Grades 4, 7, and 10, the percentage of Kelowna-area students who feel there are two or more adults at their school who care about them is also trending down, currently standing at 66 percent.
And over the last five years, only 50% of Kelowna-area high school students have gone onto college or university, four percent below the provincial average.
The information is contained in an Annual Learning Report, based on student scores on exams like the Foundational Skills Exams, which all school districts are required by the provincial government to produce.
The results in this year’s report suggests the district is falling short in a number of areas in reaching its stated goal to ensure that Kelowna students “meet or exceed” expectations at each grade level.
There is said in the report to trustees to be a need to improve Kelowna students’ math skills “at all grade levels".
“Student performance in numeracy has been consistently below the provincial average,” the report states.
Improving the ability of Kelowna students to read and write is said to be of particular concern at the middle school level. Only 73 percent of Kelowna area Grade 7 students can read and write at expected or proficient levels, several points below the provincial average.
Actions being taken to address the situation are said to include locally-developed math programs for K-9 and better guidance and instruction for teachers on how to teach math.
There are 25,000 students in Central Okanagan Public Schools.