Eunice Gorman, who helped create what is now West Kelowna's largest private sector employer, died on Thursday.
She was 100.
Gorman was the last surviving founder of Gorman Bros. Lumber Ltd., established in 1949 by brothers John and Ross Gorman. She was married to Ross, who passed away in 2014.
"Mom was sort of the unsung hero of the company," her daughter, Mary Tracey, said Friday.
"My dad and uncle John both only had a Grade 8 education. Dad was the hands-on guy and uncle John was good at sales, but Mom did all the books for the mill in the early days," Tracey said.
"She went to night school, as the called it in those days, to learn book-keeping, and she was always interested in self-improvement courses and learning anything that could help the mill grow," Tracey said.
The Gorman brothers started making lumber products using trees that had died during a particularly brutal winter. It now has more than 300 employees and specializes in one-inch board products.
John Gorman passed away in 2002 and his wife Edith passed away in 2009. The mill remains family-owned.
Unusual for a sawmill, Gorman Bros. is not a union shop, though its workers earn union wages. Through the years, employees have spoken with fondness for how they are treated by the company, and they have twice voluntarily defended the mill from encroaching forest fires.
In December 1978, mill employees worked for free on a Saturday, processing 56,923 board feet of lumber just to say thank you to the Gorman family.
"A lot of people are happy to work here. They (Gormans) are very generous to all of us," employee Demetrio Carta said at the time.
Despite her advanced age, Eunice was in good health and lived on her own with home support. She celebrated her 100th birthday on Aug. 23.
She was a devout Christian, and a quote from her is featured on the company's website: "From the beginning, John, Edith, Ross and I believed strongly that God's principles should form the foundation of our business. Early on, we adopted the Christian principle that a good name is more desirable than great riches'."