Six entrepreneurs will compete for a $150,000 investment boost at the fourth annual OKGN Angel Summit on March 16.
The event is the culmination of a 10-week screening process through which two dozen applicants have presented their business ideas to a panel of 32 potential investors.
“This year, we have seen companies working on solutions for everything from reducing waste and improving urban transportation, to automations in the cannabis and retail industries,” says Brea Lake, chief executive officer at Accelerate Okanagan, the non-profit that hosts the awards.
Since 2019, the Angel Summit has provided more than $4 million to start-ups, trained 140 entrepreneurs, and engaged with more than 80 investors, Lake says.
This year, the program has been expanded beyond the Okanagan and B.C. to include entrepreneurs from across Western Canada.
“We started the summit to increase the access to capital for growing companies in B.C. and now can do the same for a larger region with the goal of strengthening the start-up and capital ecosystem in the West,” Lake says.
Through the 10-week evaluation process, the field of entrepreneurs competing for the grand prize of $150,000 has been whittled down, with those chosen to advance continually refining their business proposals based on the expert advice of the potential investors.
“The OKGN Angel Summit allowed 24 companies to pitch in front of 30-plus investors all at one time. Now we have new relationships being formed with investors we likely would never have met,” says Naveen Nand of WalletCard, one of the six finalists.
The March 16 finale is when the six finalists make their last pitch. As the judges deliberate and get set to pick a winner, guest speakers include Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band, a member of the B.C. Business Hall of Fame, and husband-and-wife entrepreneurial duo Renee Warren and Dan Martell.
Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the finale will be shown online. Accelerate Okanagan members and students can watch for free, but the cost is $29 for others.
