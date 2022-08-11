A retired teacher has written a book called ‘Okanagan Alphabet’ that combines original poetry with watercolour illustrations based on Valley imagery.
The book by Florence Dyck starts with ‘Ambrosia Apples’ and goes through to ‘Stuart Park Zambonis’, celebrating life in the Okanagan.
“After I retired, and had more time for writing, I got excited about writing An Okanagan Alphabet for teachers, parents, and grandparents to share with their children,” Dyck says in a release from Okanagan Publishing House.
“The Okanagan has so much to offer, and I enjoyed making up fun rhymes about many of our sights and activities,” Dyck says.
The book features watercolours by artist Rachelle Oliveira. “The resident of West Kelowna has been working with the medium for years, and her mastery of the craft is evident. Especially captivating are the meticulous landscape backgrounds, which make one feel as if they are standing on the peak of Knox Mountain or Giant’s Head Mountain,” states a release from the publishing company.
A portion of the book’s proceeds will go to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan.
For more information and to order a copy of An Okanagan Alphabet, see OkanaganPublishingHouse.ca